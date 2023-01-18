LAUREL, Del. -
Jana Pugh, mother of Jamin Pugh, lost her son this week. And in her grief, she remembers what was best about him.
Jana says, "He was very caring. Very caring. And the best dad."
It's not only his immediate family who are grieving.
Joe Adkins, friend of Pugh who lives in Laurel says, "It was just crushing to hear the news."
But when we started asking people what they remembered most about Pugh, you could almost feel his personality bursting through in their words.
Dawn Brittingham, family friend of Pugh, describes him as, "Joyful. He was always joyful. He always had a smile on his face and was always such a hard worker."
Hana Jarwan, who would greet Pugh at the gym every morning says, "He would come in with such a bright smile every day. I was sitting at the front desk and he would always ask me how I was doing and how my day was."
Brianna Johnson, a coach at Shore Pride Allstars where Pugh's daughters practiced cheer, describes Pugh as, "A big cuddly teddy bear. He is a wrestler. You would look at him and he was a little scary, but he is the nicest guy. He loved his daughters. He would wear their cheer bows and carry their cheer bags, he was all in. And he loved being there for them."
Pugh managed to reach great nights of success as a wrestler, but the legacy he leaves behind feels even bigger.
Jana Pugh says, "Jamin always wanted people to know God's love. He was not perfect. He was a little rough around the edges. But that was his heart. That was always his heart."
And now, that's how he will always be remembered.