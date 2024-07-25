The Lodge at Historic Lewes seeks relief from gross receipt rental tax

LEWES, Del. - The Lodge at Historic Lewes is trying to get out of paying the city's gross receipt rental tax, arguing that it shouldn't apply to them. The company says that the mayor approved The Lodge as an independent living, assisted living, and memory care facility. Therefore, The Lodge does not fall under the classification of short-term or long-term rentals because it is a care facility.
Greg Stevens, president of the company that owns The Lodge, made his case to the City Council on Thursday.
"Well, at The Lodge, we have service agreements, so we don't actually have leases, the services that we offer are much more extensive than you would get in a regular apartment building," explained Stevens.
Since The Lodge has already been hit with the tax, an attorney suggested that they take this issue to the Board of Adjustment, choosing that route because the City Council by code does not have the authority to appeal this. The City Council does, however, have the ability to change their code.
The Lodge expressed its desire to continue discussions with the city, hoping that the appeal will be given further consideration.