MARYLAND- The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces a new notice for black sea bass finishing.
Included is the catch limit, and minimum size for black sea bass. The notice in effect from May 15 to Sept. 30, and reopens from Oct. 10 to Dec. 31.
It states that anglers may keep up to 15 black sea bass per person per day. The minimum size is 13 inches, which can be seen in the photo above.
This new release applies to all individuals who participate in catching black sea bass recreationally. The notice is effective July 15, at 12:01 a.m.