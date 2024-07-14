Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 possible. * WHERE...Kent, Delaware Beaches, and Inland Sussex Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&