REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On June 13, the Nanticoke Tribe joined with the Delaware Center for the Inland Bay (CIB) to introduce plans for restoration at Thompson Island. The event recognized the island’s cultural and environmental significance along with protecting the island against the effects of climate change.
Saakim (Chief) Avery Penaahtowet stated, “Thompson Islands' rich history resonates deeply with our tribe. It’s a place of reverence where our ancestors hunted, fished, and lived. It’s a mystical place with views of the Bay that captivated us and brought me within the whispers of our ancestors. A sacred burial ground that must be preserved for eternity. This transformative journey, in tandem with the revitalization of the Nanticoke language, has profoundly deepened our tribe's connection to our ancestors. Today, we not only speak their language but also feel their enduring spirit, a testament to the profound impact of this visit. Laapiich kunaawush, (until we meet again).”
Thompson Island, in between Rehoboth Bay and the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal, is part of Delaware Seashore State Park and is a Natural Area Preserve. Thompson Island is full of diverse fish and wildlife however it has been ruined by severe shoreline erosion, sea level rises and high wave energy.
CIB is working to install living shorelines in order to stabilize the eroded shoreline and improve water quality. Living shorelines is a nature-based solution to stabilize shorelines which has been as effective as bulkheads.
The restoration will begin Fall 2024 with the installation of wave attenuation structures and the restoration of 3.25 acres of marsh. These projects will promote a healthy coastal landscape and preserve the history of the Nanticoke peoples.