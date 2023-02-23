GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sergeant Joel Diaz has been with the Georgetown Police Department for 19 years and is only one of the two employees that speak Spanish.
What’s the problem with not having bilingual patrol officers right now?
"It can pertain to misinformation. So, if an officer takes a report, what I see a lot of the times is that when Jessica and I may follow up on a case, information may be slightly different," Sgt. Diaz said.
Right now, Georgetown Police rely on other departments to respond if there is a victim who doesn't speak English. If no one is available, Sgt. Diaz gets called at 2 a.m. - 3 a.m.
Sgt. Diaz says the department needs more Spanish-speaking officers, not just to respond to crimes, but to build trust.
"I do see the relief on their face when I show up, and I'm speaking Spanish to them. I think that they get a sense of 'Oh, somebody is going to understand my problem, my concern' and almost a little sense of relief," Sgt. Diaz said.
Over the last few years, the Georgetown Police Department has only had nine bilingual patrol officers; now, they have zero. Sgt. Diaz hopes that changes soon.
"If you want to see a change in your community, then be part of the change. So, you know, come join the police department," Sgt. Diaz said.
The requirements to join the police department are to be a U.S. citizen, 21-years-old, have a GED or high school diploma, and a clean driving and criminal record.