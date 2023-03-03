The Next Chapter For The Rehoboth Beach Public Library Is Being Written

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The future of the Rehoboth Beach Public Library is turning a new page.
A location for the proposed library was been decided upon off of Route 24 and Warrington Road.
The Rehoboth Beach Public Library is on three lots. The Board Of Trustees plans to keep the portion of the library closest to Summer House as a smaller but fully functioning library. But the other two lots that have parts of the library like the reception desk and bathrooms could be rented out, sold or stay as is.
Board President Tom Wontorek says there's a large desire to read for people outside of Rehoboth Beach, in an area that goes from Route 24 to the Atlantic Ocean and down to Angola.
"The people down in the southern part of the service area had to commute to get to Rehoboth, but we didn't want to have just one library to be convenient for those folks," he said. "So we wanted to keep a downtown campus."
It is unclear when the new library could be built, but the goal is to have construction begin by 2026.