OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Army Corps of Engineers finished dredging the Ocean City Inlet Tuesday.
The area was dredged to be about 12 feet deep. The dredging removed material along the bed of the inlet that had previously been washed in. Crews moved the dredged material just south of the Ocean City Inlet, offshore of Assateague Island.
Danielle Szimanski, an ecologist and project manager of the Baltimore District Army Corps of Engineers, says the material will support restoration efforts on Assateague Island.
"Because we're taking the material and putting it just in the surf zone of Assateague Island, we're able to help keep restoring Assateague Island in areas where it is vulnerable, where we know that there has been erosion over time," said Szimanski. Additionally, the removal keeps the channel safe and open for commerce like fishing vessels and recreational boaters. "I know that it causes a lot of headaches and heartaches and concerns with a lot of the local boaters, a lot of the local commerce and watermen in the area because there are issues with the shoaling," Szimanski told WRDE.
Szimanski also said that fish in the area should not be harmed by the dredging. Marine life that could have been in the area of the dredging most likely left temporarily for nearby shallower waters because they like to avoid the noise.
The dredging boat, The Murden, will be back for the Assateague Island Restoration project towards the end of February for roughly two weeks.