OCEAN CITY, Md. - The OCPD's 2023 Annual Report reveals a nuanced picture of crime and enforcement in the area. The OCPD's Major Crimes Unit had a busy year, investigating 168 cases, including 49 Part 1 offenses, which represent the most severe crime categories.
the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) also had a year of their own. Operating in plain clothes and altering their schedules to align with peak criminal activity times, the SEU made 54 arrests in 2023, tackling offenses ranging from minor disturbances to serious felonies. The SEU was unraveled a bicycle theft scheme, leading to the identification and arrest of two individuals responsible for over 30 stolen bicycles.
In addition to property crimes, the OCPD has made substantial strides in narcotics control. Narcotics detectives successfully executed 41 undercover drug purchases, made 24 arrests, and carried out 35 search warrants, reflecting a proactive approach to combating drug-related issues in the community.
While there has been a slight increase in major crimes (162 in 2022 to 168 in 2023), the department has seen success in reducing special enforcement and narcotics arrests by 15.
Local resident Tamara Burns acknowledges the town's efforts in maintaining a secure environment, rating her sense of safety at 70%. While she sees room for improvement, the sentiment towards the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is largely positive.