OCEAN CITY, MD — The Ocean City Police Department is considering ending its Seasonal Police Officer Program after the 2024 summer season sighting declining interest and changes in police certification processes.
While the seasonal program may be winding down Chief Ross Buzzuro says the department is "looking to add additional full-time police officer positions to ensure the Town of Ocean City remains the safe and family-friendly destination it is known for."
Budget considerations for FYI 2025 are underway, with plans to request additional personnel while maintaining fiscal responsibility.
The department acknowledges the program's legacy but looks to transition to new staffing models to ensure Ocean City's safety and continued appeal.