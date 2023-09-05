The ongoing teacher shortage in Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A new school year underway, and there are still about 350 vacancies for teachers across the state of Delaware. The teacher shortage is not just a Delaware problem, it is a national problem as well.
Shelley Meadowcroft, who is the Director of Public Relations for the Delaware State Education Association, expressed to Coast TV how disheartening it is so see so many teacher positions not filled.
"It's sad to see our country and our state in an area where people just don't want to become teachers," stated Meadowcroft.
According to Meadowcroft, the state had made great progress to increase teacher pay and benefits, but there is much more that needs to be done.
Michael Saylor, who is the Director of Educator Excellence for the Department of Education, explained how more public appreciation for teachers could help end the shortage.
"We need to do a better job in education, celebrating the career for what it is, which is to make a difference in the lives of young people," explained Saylor.
In the Indian River School District, there are currently 10 empty teacher positions. The location to apply for those positions can be found on the district's website.
Dave Maull, the Public Information Officer for the Indian River School District told Coast TV, "Obviously when the school year starts you want to be ready to roll when the kids come back." Maull continued, "it just seems as if, for whatever reason, not as many kids are getting into the education field."
If you are looking to become a teacher in Delaware, visit the Join Delaware School's site to view the open positions.