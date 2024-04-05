MARYLAND- After over a week since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River, Baltimore sports teams, the Orioles and Ravens are coming together to donate to the bridge's emergency fund.
Friday, the Baltimore Orioles announced this on their social media. $5 million from each team will help responders with relief efforts as the cleanup of the bridge continues. According to Orioles Owner, David Rubenstein, recalls the event being another time of hardship for Baltimore.
"The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested. Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business."
According to the Raven's, The Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund was established to provide ongoing support to the recovery and resilience efforts for families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities affected by the Key Bridge tragedy. This fund supports regional efforts to heal, respond and memorialize, in coordination with adjacent efforts with the Foundation's strategic partners.
"Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti stated. "We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."