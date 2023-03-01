The Point At Cape Henlopen State Park Closes For The Season

LEWES, Del.- It's the end of the beach... for now at least.
The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park closed today. The annual closure happens during the nesting and migratory season of endangered shorebirds like the Piping Plover.
The nesting area is a popular part of the beach for visitors. This has been happening since 1993.
Jim Rapp with Delmarva Birding says while the closure may be a bit inconvenient, helping out endangered species of shorebirds makes it worthwhile.
"In my opinion, these are the things, the birds that make the Delmarva Peninsula very, very special," he said. "Of course, we love to take people out to see these birds. They're part of the backdrop of the spring and summer on Delmarva."
The ocean side of the point will be reopening in September, while the bay side will open a month later in October.