LEWES, Del. - The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach, dunes and a half-mile along the bay shoreline, will reopen on Sept. 1.
The area was closed on March 1. The Point closes annually each March and has since 1993 to provide a space for threatened and endangered beach-nesters and migratory birds like piping plovers, red knot, oystercatchers, least terns and other species.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter. More information is available from the state park at 302-645-8983 and at the park office.