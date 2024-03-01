LEWES, Del. - The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park has closed for the season as of today. The Point has closed every summer season since 1993 to help protect endangered migratory shorebirds.
The shorebirds use the beaches at The Point as a nesting site during summer. Some shorebirds that use the beaches here at The Point include piping plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns, and red knots. Endangered piping plovers are one of the most prominent shorebird during the summer nesting season at The Point.
Before the beach closed down for the season, many beachgoers were seen getting one last walk around The Point on Thursday.
“I was very aware that this was the last day and it has sort of become a ritual to walk The Point on the last day, I just love everything about it,” explained Laura Ventura, a visitor from Milton who told CoastTV she walks The Point on a weekly basis during the winter months.
The Point is located at the northernmost end of Cape Henlopen State Park and has some of the best views in the park. As you stroll the beaches around The Point, you will find views of the Breakwater East End Lighthouse, the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse, and a wide variety of wildlife who call the untouched dunes here home.
The Point will remain closed through September 1st on the ocean side. On the bay side, the beach will remain closed through October 1st for any late leaving shorebirds.