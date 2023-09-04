LEWES, Del. - The Point in Cape Henlopen State Park reopened on September 1st. There is a small section of bayside beach that still remains closed through Oct. 1.
The timing of The Point reopening aligned perfectly with Labor Day Weekend. As a result, beachgoers flocked to The Point all weekend long.
The Point is known for its spaciousness, picturesque scenes, and great fishing.
“It's like a bay around the corner going into little Lewes Beach, so you also have the waves," Amy Ferguson, a surf fisherman from Harbeson, excitedly explained. "There's a point where it comes together off of the white lighthouse, so that it's all rolly. You will catch fish and hit it all the time.”
The reason for the closure is to protect threatened and endangered shorebirds who use these beaches to nest. This annual closure has been done since 1993.