The Possible Ban of the Sale of Cannabis in Dewey Beach Has Coastal Communities Talking

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - It was true before legalization, and it's true after legalization, everyone has an opinion on marijuana. But now theirs a new issue in regards to whether or not the sale of marijuana should be allowed in Dewey Beach.
Bill Weiss who works in the tobacco selling industry said he knows this topic is a big talker.
"When it comes to the sale of it, I know there's a lot of pros and a lot of cons on both sides," Weiss said.
Although Dewey Beach isn't the only beach town thinking it over. The mayor of close by Fenwick Island said Fenwick thinks cannabis shouldn't be sold in town for a simple reason.
"For Fenwick, we want it to be a family friendly town and we got to make sure that what happens here is consistent with that character," Magdeburger said.
Ronnie Coffey who lives in Bethany Beach said the post legalization pushback bothers him.
"I felt like this issue has been coming for a long time, they needed to go ahead and just make this legal so that people who can just relax man and enjoy their lives," Coffey said.
Although like anything Coffey said cannabis should come with rules especially in beach towns.
"You shouldn't be able to smoke on boardwalks in front of the kids or nothing like that but you should be able to purchase whatever you want," Coffey said.
But no matter what happens in Dewey some say you can't control everything.
"The impact it's going to have on usage as opposed to sales, that's a good question right now," Weiss said. Everybody has got their own two cents worth about where this issue is gonna go," he said.
There will be a town council meeting where this topic will come to a vote on Friday, June 16 at 3pm in Dewey Beach Town Hall.