The Punkin Chunkin Hiatus Continues

SUSSEX COUNTY- The famous fall event has so far continued its hiatus even after the organization said 2022 would be the year of its return to the shore.
Harry Thompson got into shooting pumpkins thanks to his brother bill, one of the original founders of the event, "I think he would be rolling in his grave.. he loved Punkin Chunkin and it was his baby to start with and he wanted the younger folks that were involved to take over, and they did for awhile. It seemed like when he died, that it just fell apart."
In 2016 Suzanne Dakessian was hit the head with debris from a Punkin Chunkin piece of equipment. Due to legal concerns, the competition was put on hold or held in other parts of the country. Despite this, locals are eager to get back in on the action.
"If you always worry about something, you never really enjoy it. Yeah I mean in the back of your mind you know it can happen, but you know hopefully it doesn't." said life long participant Matt Holton.
The competition has also had issues finding a new home large enough that is not on state or county property.
"The same obstacles are in place that are in place now, you know, is finding property. I just don't know how much effort their putting into looking for it currently." said Thompson.
We reached out to Punkin Chunkin and asked if the event will return after their social media post from last year stated this year it would. But we were told no comment.