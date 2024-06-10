REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -Increasing the city's real estate tax is up for review on Monday by the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners and Mayor Stan Mills. When the fiscal year 2025 budget was approved in March, there was the intention of increasing the tax on July 1, 2024 from $0.06 per $100 of assessed value to $0.0775 per $100. It ends up being an increase of $0.0175.
"This has been an extremely challenging budget year," Mills said when the budget was approved in March. "We’ve had to make some really tough decisions. The increases adopted impact a range of city stakeholders, including our residents, businesses, and our visitors. These increases are necessary to ensure that we have a highly functioning, appropriately resourced government that provides the outstanding level of service our residents and visitors have come to expect. "
City officials claim the increase will go towards the $10 million capital improvement budget. According to the document attached on the Monday's agenda, the money goes towards:
- Construction of the new beach patrol headquarters/comfort station at Baltimore Avenue.
- Completion of phase 3B of critical upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant.
- Resurfacing of the first two blocks of Rehoboth Avenue (in coordination with a DelDOT project to resurface the rest of Rehoboth Avenue).
- Annual citywide paving project (on Maryland Avenue and 1st Street in FY25).
- Water main replacement on Maryland Avenue.