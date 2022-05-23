DELMARVA - May is National Water Safety Month and the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region wants to ensure that people become water competent -- especially ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.
The Red Cross is encouraging everyone to become water smart to the point that everyone in the family can swim, be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely -- especially when lifeguards are not available.
Ashley Henyan is the Communications Director, she shared these tips for those hitting the pools and beaches this Memorial Day weekend.
"It only takes a split second for a drowning to occur and that can occur at the beach in a backyard pool even in a bathtub or a hot tub really anywhere there is water around.
What we recommend at the Red Cross is that there is a water watcher assigned.
An adult that has designated themselves as the water watcher they don't look at their phones they don't take the fishing lines at that time they don't apply sunscreen they don't look at any other children or friends they they are solely watching those who are swimming they are the water watcher and they keep that job until they can pass it along to someone else," explained Henyan.
The Red Cross encourages people to take swimming classes and get CPR trained. For more information on that you can visit: https://www.redcross.org/