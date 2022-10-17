The Rehoboth Beach Patrol Honored for 100 Years of Service

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Patrol received a congressional honor for 100 years of service.
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol was established in 1921 by Benjamin F. Shaw and the Red Cross with just two guards. In 1938, it expanded to 17 guards protecting eight beaches. Over more than a century, the Beach Patrol added additional guards to a total of 65.
While the fleet has grown, Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles said guarding hasn't changed much.
"Guarding is the same 100 years ago as it is today," Giles said.
Giles said many of the guards who worked together have a lifelong bond.
"They are making connections for life. It is 'lifeguards for life'," Giles said.
For some, it is a family affair. Bill Zolper has a family history in Rehoboth that he is very proud of.
"My father guarded in the 60s' and he guarded again with me in the 80s'. My brothers guarded with us. It was a total of four of us," Zolper said.
The honor from Congress meant a lot to the city, including Mayor Stan Mills.
"Our beach patrol valiantly takes on a job that is much harder to perform than it looks," Mills said.
As they are looking ahead to the next 100 years, some people have goals to step up to maintain the beauty of the beaches in the era of climate change.
"We have to have beaches. We have to have dunes. We are going to continue to have storms, we need the beach replenishment," Zolper said.
After 100 years, they are already looking ahead to the next 100.