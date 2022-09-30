The Remnants of Hurricane Ian Causes Beach Erosion

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Several beaches have begun to erode due to high tides and choppy surf.
The water on Rehoboth Beach is all the way up to the dunes. James Eskew has been visiting the area for about 20 years. He said the surf is much worse than he's ever seen it.
"These are probably as bad as we've seen. It's a shame because I know they put a lot of money and effort into creating the dunes that protect the area. I hope it doesn't take out all the effort they put into it, " Eskew said.
It's something Kevin Williams has seen many times before.
"The surf is rolling pretty well. The offshore wind is blowing the surf up into the beach and we're seeing the edge of the surf getting up to the tow of the dunes," Williams said.
Down the coast in Dewey, they're expecting to lose some dunes in the storm but hoping for the best.
"As the core of engineers have told us, our dunes meet the expectations that they think. I think our dunes will be fine during the storm," Bill Zolper, Dewey Beach town manager, said.
Williams says beach erosion is only temporary.
"The real fix would happen when we get enough sand up on the beach and then DNREC can come in and start pushing sand back up to the dune to kind of recreate the dune itself," Williams said.