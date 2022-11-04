SEAFORD, Del.- The Residences At River Place have brand new apartments ready to welcome new renters.
Developer Dave Perlmutter says the buildings have been a step by step process.
"When we received our first grant from the Delaware State Housing Authority, we started Phase 1 here at the Residences at River Place," Perlmutter said. "Building 1 consisted of 36 apartments, a poolhouse, and a pool. And since then we are basically on a third application."
Builder Matthew Volk says there are challenges with building so close to the Nanticoke River.
"Especially with the tides going in and out," Volk said. "The foundations are always tricky on this job. We put in what they call a new vinyl sheet wall right along the river to keep the water off."
New apartment complexes are just part of a bigger picture to revitalize Downtown Seaford.
The river walk is expected to welcome busineses, specifically resturants.
Mayor David Genshaw says the work is paying off.
"I think people see Seaford now as truly revitalizing and they want to be a part of it," Genshaw said. "Where before we were chasing down trying to find developers and encouraging them to develop. Now the developers are coming to us and asking us for the opportunities."
The downtown area that was at one point 50% vacant is now flourishing with new homes and businesses.