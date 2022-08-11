OCEAN CITY - Md - There will be a winning White Marlin at the 49th Annual White Marlin Open. On Thursday, Keeley Megarity of Houston, TX aboard the C- Students brought to the Harbor Island scales a White Marlin weighing 71.5 pounds. It was the first and currently the only qualifying white marlin of this tournament.
Megarity is no stranger to the leaderboard this year. Earlier this week he had a Dolphin that at one point was a second place fish. However he was bumped off that leaderboard entirely on Thursday.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Bill Britt of Sandy Spring, MD posted the only Blue Marlin with a 511 pounder. Britt was aboard the Fenwick Island based Cabana. "We just got really lucky at a time where nothing was happening for us the last two days," Megarity told WRDE. "The first we bite saw the entire day was the bite where we caught the giant marlin."
49th Annual White Marlin Open Leaderboard (Day Four)
White Marlin
1. 71.5 lbs - Keeley Megarity (Houston, TX)
Blue Marlin
1. 511 lbs - Bill Britt (Sandy Spring, MD)
Tuna
1. 247.5 lbs - Jason Hersch (Maple Glen, PA)
2. 246.5 lbs - Anderson Bowen (Suwanee, GA)
3. 242.5 lbs - Richard Hawse (Pasadena, MD)
Wahoo
1. 71 lbs - Chris Thompson (Mount Airy, MD)
2. 54 lbs - Hans Mulford (Seaford, DE)
3. 51.5 lbs - Patrick Brown (Miami, FL)
Dolphin
1. 59.5 lbs - Frank Sinito Jr (Cleveland, OH)
2 . 29 lbs - Vernon Merritt Jr. (Chincoteague, VA)
3. 28 lbs - Vince Piaccinini (Lutherville, MD)