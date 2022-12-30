MILFORD, Del. - The Rookery North golf course, that has been shut down for a few years, will be reopen as a golf course once again. It's been sold to an undisclosed buyer. Some people say they're happy to see this space stay green.
"Like I said, there's a lot of development going on around and so it's just nice to keep The Rookery, keep it as a golf course, yeah it's really nice." said local Lynn McColley.
According to Representative Bryan Shupe, a restaurant might be added, which Shawn Collins is all for, "-something on the concept of that, family friendly with the outdoor concept as well would be great."
After Shupe made the announcement of the Rookery North via Facebook on Wednesday, not everyone was happy to hear that the course would remain just that. Some people hoped to see the space turn into a park or a space for the homeless. Shupe says while the space is not that, there is hope for the homeless.
"There is a nonprofit group right now that's located in Sussex County that's working on potentially constructing small houses for those individuals." said Shupe.
Mixed opinions on the same use for this golf course in Milford. The new owner of the golf course is expecting to start making changes to the property in about six months.