The Second Day of the 16th Annual Ocean City Air Show Kicked Off Today

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Air Show is back for its 16th year with thousands in attendance.
The highflyers came to put on a performance but for some like Rob Huttenlocker, air shows like this one have special significance for him ever since he was a child.
"My dad was in the Air Force, he did 20 years in the military and he was an aeronautical engineer," Huttenlocker said. "He had all the Thunderbirds memorabilia and models in the house, for as long as I can remember, so it's really exciting to see them here today," he said.
At the Air Show different branches of the military flyed their fighter planes and air crafts covering the sky.
But for Jessica Schweinberg who just so happened to come across the Air Show last year, said they were amazed.
"The kids started asking so we're going back to Ocean City for the Air Show right? and I said yep, absolutely," Schweinberg said. "Because they loved it last year, now it'll probably become a yearly thing," she said.
Although the Air Show is for everyone to enjoy, for the military it's used as a way to connect with people in a different space.
Captain and pilot in the Air Force, Tyrone Smalls said part of what they do at these events is simple,
"Our mission is to inspire and recruit the next generation of Airmen for the U.S Air Force," Smalls said.
While others who attended the show said having it at the beach is really special.
"Even flying over the water, it's really exciting and all of these people along the beach and it really stretches for more than a mile, probably to two miles plus," Huttenlocker said. To see all these people and all the colors down below on the beach, it's really fun," he said.
"This Air Show will give us lasting, lasting memories for our entire family," Schweinberg said.
The last day of the Ocean City Air Show will be tomorrow, Sunday June 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.