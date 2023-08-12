The second day of Zaps World Championship Skim Boarding Competition kicks off in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The second day of the Zap World Championship Skimboarding Competition kicked off in Dewey Beach today.
This year the competition had a record number of competitors with over 200 skim boarders from around the world participating.
But some event organizers like Jason Wilson said the beach itself in Dewey is great for skim boarding in more ways than one.
"You may be thinking Delaware's not the biggest waves but what's unique about it is our coastline and the way the waves break, the angle of them," Wilson said. "The skim boarders from all over the world love the conditions here in Dewey."
Casey McCullough, a three time pro skim boarding champion said she especially enjoys competing on the Delaware beaches.
"There are great waves here and the skimboarding community is so supported by Delaware and Dewey Beach," McCullough said.
Along with the many competitors who come to Dewey, the local community also gets involved with this event.
"We have so many sponsors, that are mostly local businesses, they give us money, food, product, service donations," Wilson said.
Although skim boarding has taken professional skim boarder Dane Cameron many places, he said Dewey Beach is always a favorite.
"I think that people from this town really recognize skimboarding as a real sport compared to surfing," Cameron said. "I think it's really cool how much of an effect this competition has on this town."
But whether you're a competitor, a spectator or someone who loves the waves it seems skim boarding's future is bright.
"They have a huge community of young girls coming out of Delaware and it's amazing to see, I think that is the future of skimboarding," Cameron said.
The last day the skimboarding competition will be tomorrow, Sunday, August 13 starting at 12 Noon.