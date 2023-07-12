The town of Berlin debates the future of Heron Park

BERLIN, Md. - The town of Berlin has been in discussion over the future of a long standing property, Heron Park.
The space used to be an old chicken plant but now it's used as a walking park.
Marie Velong has been living in Berlin for years and she said the ideas for the park have her concerned.
"The town council are pushing the idea of preserving Berlin as a small town, but everything that we're doing is expanding it," Velong said. "It's not a small town anymore."
As it stands now the town is considering selling off parcels of the land and what it will then become is still being debated.
There are talks of a skate park being built, an amphitheater or commercial businesses even residential use.
But Velong said she thinks other things need more immediate attention in the town of Berlin.
"We want sidewalks, why should I have my taxes go to a project like this, when half of Berlin doesn't have sidewalks to walk on," Velong said.
At a Planning Commission Meeting, the commission came to the consensus to recommend to the mayor and council to cease negotiations on the contract for Heron Park.
But other people like Constance Pena have other ideas of what to do with the property.
"I think the project should bring in housing to the area, to bring people in to make an exciting and a sense of vitality," Pena said
"I would recommend multi-family housing one, two, three bedroom condominiums that people could own and buy and they could be affordable," she said. "So that we can bring in younger people, people of color, low income people, so they can start building their wealth on this side 113."
Other's like Helen Trivits want to go the other way with the project, less people, more space.
"It should be used for supporting nature and the arts and garden centers," Trivits said. "It would be just an opportunity for additional concerts, plays, I think that would support the town really nicely."
But with many ideas circulating, Velong just wants things to be figured out.
"The town should demolish what they can with that 500,000 dollar grant they received from the state," Velong said. "Then decide what they want to do for sure with the property, then rezone it and put it for sale and know at what value they're selling it for."