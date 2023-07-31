The town of Berlin is using ARPA funds for the town-wide water meter replacement project

BERLIN, MD. - Beginning in four to six weeks, the town of Berlin will be replacing all water meters within town limits. The project is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the new meters will send a radio signal to the town's computer system, providing the status of each meter and amount of water used.
This information will be used by town personnel to improve response times and ensure more accurate water meter bills.
Visit the town website for more information about the project and updates.