The Town of Dewey Beach installs signage to deter marijuana usage

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Town of Dewey beach installed several signs throughout town to remind people about the town's drug and alcohol policies.
Earlier this year, the state legalized the sale and use of marijuana. Two pieces of legislation removed all state-level civil and criminal penalties from simple marijuana possession and create a regulated industry to conduct recreational marijuana sales in Delaware. However, the law does not allow public consumption of the marijuana.
Shortly after these bills were passed in the state, Dewey Beach Commissioners voted unanimously to restrict the sale of the drug within town.
The signs are one way to crack down on the rules imposed by the state and the town.
"If you come to our town, we expect you to follow the rules and the laws of the state and the codes of the town," Town Manager Bill Zolper said.
Over the summer, the Dewey Beach Police Department noticed an increase in gang activity and teenage crime. The hope is that these signs also help to curb this increase in crime.