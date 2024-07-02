OCEAN CITY, Md. - On Sunday, June 2 2024, Jake Emche and Captain Andrew Dotterweich caught the first white marlin of Ocean City’s 2024 season. Emche and Dotterweich were fishing 25 miles east of the Baltimore Canyon when they caught the white marlin. The marlin was released shortly after it was caught.
On July 1 during the Mayor and City Council meeting, officials awarded Emche with a $5,000 check to celebrate his catch.
Mayor Rick Meehan commented, “The first white marlin catch of the season is a symbolic start to the fishing season and hopefully was a sign of many more for our offshore fishermen this summer.”