DELAWARE - During Thursday's 5 o'clock newscast, WRDE reporter Charles Reinert spoke about the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative, a program that is part of Delaware's comprehensive plan to respond to climate change.
Delawareans are encouraged to plant trees at their homes and businesses. Individuals can submit their new tree to be added to the TEDI Tracker map and counted towards the total trees planted. The goal is to plant one million trees across the state.
For information about native trees, planting and placement, tree-planting projects, and grant applications, click here.