'They are giving everything they have.' Healthcare Professionals Sounding the Alarm About Nursing Shortages

DELAWARE- Healthcare professionals met today at Beebe Healthcare to discuss the ongoing nursing shortages.
Stephanie McClellan, President of the Delaware Nurses Association, said nurses are leaving left and right and have been for years.
"It's not just people who are getting to the age of retirement and decide they want to retire. It's our young nurses," McClellan said.
Those in the medical field say it's a problem brought to a head during the pandemic when nurses worked longer hours in more stressful environments.
According to data from the State of Delaware, an estimated 500,000 nurses nationwide are expected to leave the industry by the end of the year. It will bring the shortage total to 1.1 million.
When Elizabeth Carrington was in the hospital just weeks ago, it's something she noticed. Her nurses worked longer shifts, and there were gaps that weren't filled in.
"There were times that the board was up where they were supposed to have the names put in for the next nurses coming and that didn't happen," Carrington said.
As the older population grows on Delmarva, the need is only becoming greater.
For young nurses just entering the field, it is an intimidating landscape. Nursing student Jessica Rigby said she's see the problems first hand.
"We are seeing the patient ratios to staffing ratios, we are seeing the struggles, we are seeing it first time. It is nice because we can prepare ourselves ahead of time," Rigby said.
At today's roundtable discussion, they discussed a piece of legislation that would combat some of these issues.