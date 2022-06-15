SALISBURY, Md.- On Sunday, the Blue Line Network will hold a "Back the Blue" event for slain Wicomico Deputy Glenn Hilliard.
From ten a.m. until at least two p.m. on Sunday, the public is invited to come to the FOP Lodge #111 on Albert Street in Salisbury. There, they can donate to funds set up for the Hilliard family and get a sticker and blue line to place on their car in honor of Deputy Hilliard. People can also purchase chicken from the lodge, which will also benefit the Hilliard family funds.
Organizer Robert Quirk says it will be similar to the Back the Blue event held for Delmar Corporal Keith Heacook last year.
"This is in 14 months the second time in the Delmar area and Salisbury area has been affected by a line of duty death of a police officer," Quirk tells WRDE. "It doesn't matter what agency you are with. It hits home and knowing that officer is never going to go 1042 again; that means returning home from the end of duty to their loved one."
Quirk says in addition to donating to the Hilliard family funds, people are asked to drop off food and snacks for the police officers who will be on standby outside Deputy Hilliard's funeral on Tuesday.
"Water, granola, snacks," [It's] to feed the thousands of police officers that are going to be at the funeral in the heat."
Quirk asks people to be patient on Sunday as a large amount of traffic is expected for those attending. Aside from the stickers and blue lines, Quirk says simply saying thank you means a lot to an officer.
“Just go up and talk to them. A lot of times they think the public is against them when they are not," he explains. "Unfortunately, we get a bad, when I say we, I mean law enforcement, which sometimes doesn’t get the support that we need. And the badge, stickers, the blue line lets them know that they are there for them.”
