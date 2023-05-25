GEORGETOWN, Del. - The third edition of the Delaware Super Cup will be held at Sandhill Fields in Georgetown on May 27 and 28.
This year, Georgetown will welcome 90 teams from five countries — Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, Guatemala, and the United States.
Delaware Super Cup President Mike Santos has all hands on deck for the soccer tournament.
"I noticed that we don't have anything like this here in Delaware, so that's why we put everything together ... we have over 200 people involved to bring this event here to Delaware," he said.
The new things this year are a children's fair and a Latino business expo in collaboration with La Plaza Delaware and the Delaware Alliance for Latino Entrepreneurs, where business owners like Anette Aguillon will be able to show the community services they have to offer.
"In my business, I take care of administrative and bookkeeping services virtually, and just the same way we need organization in our businesses here, locally and nationally, also internationally it is needed, so I'm sure to find a lot of connections and to network with many people," Anette Aguillon, owner of BizNette, said.
Santos expects thousands of people at the event.
"It's something for everybody. Like I say, it's a beautiful event. We have over eight months working on this, and I know it will be something everybody will love it," he said.
The soccer action will be seen on eight courts starting Saturday morning. Games begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
Tickets to attend the tournament cost $25 per day.
Game rosters can be found on Delaware Super Cup's Facebook page.