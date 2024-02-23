REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Friday, third-grade students in the Spanish Immersion class at Rehoboth Elementary School celebrated the publication of their bilingual weather informational books, presented in both English and Spanish.
Gathering with parents and school staff, the students showcased their hard work. The English version explores a natural disaster, while the Spanish version, the first time they do it, explores weather concepts they've learned.
"I enjoyed it because I loved how I got to help my friends out in editing it," Olivia Kime, a third-grader, said.
Sofia Vale-Booton, another student, shared her enthusiasm for languages, stating, "I feel great doing this because I can speak other languages, and it's really fun to learn new things."
Winnie Howard enjoyed the technical aspect of the project, stating, "I loved typing it on the computer 'cause I don't get to do that a lot, and I liked when I finished 'cause I was super proud of myself."
"I think we both feel that they just work so hard, and the connection they made was really important between the English and Spanish," Lisa Craig, the English teacher in the Spanish Immersion Program, said.
The teachers are already planning what the student's next publication will be.