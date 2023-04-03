SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Freeman Arts Pavilion has released its latest round of performances for the 2023 season. The outdoor venue will present a mix of dance, theatre, and live music. Saturday morning children's performances will be announced in the near future.
Artists included in the first and second rounds of lineups are Styx, Darius Rucker, Jason Mraz, Trombone Shorty, Lady A, Straight No Chaser, Train, and more.
Performances announced in this third round include:
- Walker Hayes on July 7.
- Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago on July 27.
- Brandi Carlile on Aug. 4.
- An In-depth Rare Evening with Dionne Warwick on Aug. 9.
- The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Aug. 12.
- Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd on Aug. 15.
- The Legendary Ingramettes on Aug. 16.
- Shakey Graves and Lucius on Aug. 17.
- The Righteous Brothers on Aug. 18.
- Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes on Aug. 19.
- Gary Clark, Jr., on Aug. 30.
- First State Ballet on Aug. 31.
- Arts & Jazz Festival on Sept. 9.
- Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band on Sept. 8.
- Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 9.
Tickets will go on sale on April 6 and 7 at freemanarts.org with times varying throughout the day depending on the individual artist. Brandi Carlile tickets will go on sale at a later date.