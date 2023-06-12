LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 21-year-old Shyheem Latham-Purnell for his involvement in the April murder of 18-year-old Corey Mumford.
Police say Mumford was shot several times at the Wexford Village Apartments on April 14 in Laurel. Though troopers say that responding officers attempted CPR and life saving measures, Mumford was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Troopers say that after Latham-Purnell was developed as a third suspect, the Maryland Marshals Task Force located him at a home in Salisbury, where he was arrested without issue. They say Latham-Purnell is imprisoned in Maryland, but will be taken to Delaware and charged with the following:
- Murder First Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Conspiracy First Degree
Police say Latham-Purnell is the third arrest made in this case. The first was 27-year-old Jhalir Henry on April 21, and the second was 28-year-old Donregus Holland on May 18.
Delaware State Police says their Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident and working to identify other suspects involved in this case. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.