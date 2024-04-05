BALTIMORE, Md. - On Friday morning a dive team discovered the body of one of the construction workers who went missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26.
Authorities say divers found the body of 38-year old Maynor Suazo-Sandoval around 10:30 a.m. According to the Key Bridge Response 2024, Unified Command salvage dive teams located the missing construction worker and notified Maryland State Police, whose Underwater Recovery Team deployed in coordination with dive teams from allied law enforcement partners and recovered Suazo-Sandoval.
He was one of eight workers filling potholes on the bridge when it was hit by a cargo ship and plunged into the water. Two men were rescued and the bodies of two other men were recovered the next day in a red pickup truck trapped in 25-feet of water.
Maryland State Police investigators, along with an FBI Victim Specialist, Baltimore County Critical Response Team, Governor's Office of Immigrant Affairs met with and notified Suazo-Sandoval’s family.
Authorities say they will continue their search and try and bring closure to the victims' families.
“The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency, says Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr. "Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up. There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families."