CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.– Tens of thousands of people descended upon Delmarva to witness the 99th Chincoteague Pony Swim. The annual event saw Saltwater Cowboys usher the wild ponies across the Assateague Channel, ahead of an auction used to raise money for the Local Fire Department and control the herd population.
While the swim didn't kick off until around 12:30 p.m., some people arrived as early as 5 a.m. to get a great spot to catch the action. The crowd was filled with horse-lovers like Kristen Parks. She and her family came all the way from Union City, Tennessee.
"I love how calming they are," she said of the ponies and horses in general. "Even when you are having a bad day, they are so in tune with your emotions."
As the saltwater cowboys flanked the banks and the red flare signaled go, cheers erupted. After just a few minutes, the ponies nibbled on marsh grass before parading through town and heading to the carnival.
"This is going to be one of those things we will remember for the rest of our lives," Jody Moraski from New Hampton, New York told CoastTV.
Over 90 foals were born in this herd this year, setting a new record. Kirsten Selof from Illinois said coming to the swim fulfilled a dream she had with her late grandmother.
"If we would have done it together, it would have been the best trip that we would have done together," Kirsten shared.
The event also serves as a fundraiser for the local fire company, helping to support their efforts and maintain community safety.