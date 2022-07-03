DELMAR, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Stacy Dyson, 41, of Delmar, Timothy Dyson, 38, and Michael Lecates, 22, both of Laurel, DE following the burglary of an auto shop that took place in the Delmar area.
On Friday, July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:25 a.m., troopers responded to West Auto located at 36609 Sussex Highway, Delmar, DE for a report of a burglary. The investigation revealed suspects made entry into the business through an unsecured window and removed machinery, tools, and vehicle parts totaling approximately $11,100.
Through investigative measures Timothy Dyson, Michael Lecates, and Stacy Dyson were developed as suspects. On July 2, 2022, troopers located the suspects traveling in a vehicle on Sussex Highway, Laurel. A traffic stop was initiated in the area of the Relax Inn for an equipment violation and contact was made with the three suspects. The operator of the vehicle, Timothy Dyson did not have a valid license. Troopers continued their investigation and a Delaware State Police K-9 responded to scan for illegal substances. After a positive indication from a state police K-9, troopers searched the suspect vehicle and discovered stolen tools and drugs. Troopers discovered approximately .021 grams of heroin, 3 Levofloxacin pills, 2 Gabapentin Pills, and drug paraphernalia.
All three suspect were taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 5. Troopers additionally connected the three suspects to another burglary that occurred last week at a residence located on the 12000 block of Whitesville Road, Laurel.