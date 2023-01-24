MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says they have arrested three people in a drug bust Monday, a culmination of a several month-long drug investigation.
According to DSP, members of the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Response Team used a search warrant to get inside a house in the 25000 block of Oak Street in Millsboro. They say when they got inside, they were able to take in the first of the three, 45-year-old Christina Blades from Millsboro, without any issues.
The second person arrested, 43-year-old Tomaris White from Dover, was arrested shortly after, says DSP, who was found trying to destroy evidence.
They say the last one arrested was 58-year-old Stephen Tankard from Millsboro, who was caught as he tried to run away and hide from officers. According to DSP, Tankard had to go to the hospital for some minor injuries.
DSP says that a search of the home led to the discovery of the following:
- Around 3.934 grams of packaged suspected heroin
- Around 3.67 grams of suspected raw heroin
- Around 6.84 grams of cocaine
- Around 21.46 grams of crack cocaine
- Over $4,300 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
According to DSP, White, Tankard and Blades were taken to troop 4 and charged with the following:
White:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Operating a Clandestine Drug Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tankard:
- Operating a Clandestine Drug Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Blades:
- Operating a Clandestine Drug Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
All three were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, says DSP, and while Tankard and Blades were released on their own recognizance, White was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $116,200 cash bond.