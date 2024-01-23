SEAFORD, Del. - Multiple law enforcement agencies have wrapped up a two-month-long investigation into an illegal narcotics distribution operation. As a result, three 22-year-olds were arrested.
Delaware State Police says 12 people were detained on Jan. 18 around 8:20 a.m. while detectives searched a home in the 200 block of North Front Street in Seaford. The agency says additional search warrants were consequently issued for vehicles on the property and for a home and vehicle on the 700 block of Kimbrough Court.
Troopers say the following was found during the searches:
- Approximately 27.33 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 4.09 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 1.148 grams of heroin
- Approximately 48.09 of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
- 20 .32 caliber rounds of ammunition
- 15 .38 caliber rounds of ammunition
- $28,553 of suspected drug proceeds
Troopers say Andrew Ayers of Greenwood resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody and charged with three felonies for being in the possession of ammunition while prohibited, conspiracy 2nd degree, and possessing and intending to distribute a controlled substance. Ayers has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a 63,800 dollar cash bond.
Schweitzer Dessin and Johnathan Dugazon of Seaford also face felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy 2nd degree. According to police, they were both released on their own recognizances. However, Dugazon was ultimately committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a 15,000 dollar cash bond for probation violation.
Members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, Kent County Governor’s Task Force, Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, Sussex County Drug Unit, Seaford Police Department, Laurel Police Department, and Delaware Probation and Parole executed the initial search warrant.