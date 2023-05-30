LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested three people after it was discovered they were possession of guns and drugs during a traffic stop Monday evening.
Troopers say the 2001 white Cadillac Deville carrying the trio was spotted parked outside of the Wawa on Dartmouth Drive in Lewes. The trooper noticed that the same car had been reported as being involved in gunshots being fired in the Milton area and driving recklessly on Route 1 afterward.
They say the trooper approached the front seat passenger of the car and noticed 19-year-old Samuel Mondestin from Seaford with a handgun on his lap. Police say the trooper tried to make contact with the other people in the car, but as they did so, Mondestin tried to hide the gun next to the passenger seat. They say Mondestin was arrested without incident.
According to police, the driver of the car, 20-year-old Gelber Sandoval-Velasquez from Seaford, and backseat passenger 20-year-old Jocelyn Flores Estrada from Milton were both taken in without issue. While Flores Estrada was being arrested, police say they discovered she had been sitting on another handgun with an obliterated serial number.
Troopers say that a search of the car led to the discovery of two more guns along with more ammo. On Mondestin's person, police say they found around 31.69 grams of Xanax pills, while on Sandoval-Velasquez they found in around 43.57 grams of Xanax pills. Troopers say they detected signs of impairment in Sandoval-Velasquez, and determined that he had been driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.
Police say Mondestin, Flores Estrada, and Sandoval-Velasquez were all taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
Samuel Mondestin:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Police say Mondestin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $101,200 cash bond.
Jocelyn Flores Estrada:
- Possession of a Firearm With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
Police say Flores Estrada was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $60,000 cash bond.'
Gelber Sandoval-Velasquez:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs
Police say Sandoval-Velasquez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,700 cash bond.
Mondestin and Flores Estrada were both involved in an altercation with police early this year.