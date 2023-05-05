Three Candidates Running For District 2 Seat On Indian River School Board

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Three candidates are running for the District 2 seat on the Indian River School Board.
The candidates spoke about a list of issues facing the districts- from school security to test scores.
Ivan Neal
Ivan Neal has been working in Indian River School District for 37 years as a teacher and as a principal. He is from Georgetown went to IRSD schools before getting his bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from the University of Delaware. He has a child in the school system.
Neal says the biggest issue facing the district is post-COVID recovery in schools.
"Our students lot a lot during the pandemic, and schools are still trying to recover that time of the instructional time lost with the students. So that and learning and instruction that's always to me the top issue for schools," he said.
Neal also said school security is another aspect he would work towards if elected.
"We need to make sure that distractions are minimized so that teachers have maximum amount of time daily when the students are in the classroom," he said. "For example school entrances having those the kinds of entrances that are designed to control people as they come in, whatever needs we have in that area... that's an area we can look at to enhance safety."
Neal says his experience in the district makes him an ideal person for the school board. He is still involved in the district.
"We have historically done a very good job of managing resources, getting a good staff in place, selecting good curriculum. And so that would certainly be one of my ongoing priorities to make sure that we continue to do that in education... I've been a teacher, I've been an administrator. I've been on all kinds of committees even now, among committees. I truly have an interest in education and the well-being of our students."
Leo Darmstadter
Leo Darmstadter is from Vineland, NJ. He graduated from the University of the Sciences with a degree in Doctor and Pharmacy. He currently works at Beebe Healthcare.
Darmstadter is a former board member, but had to vacate his seat when he moved out of his specific district. He currently lives in Georgetown.
Darmstadter said he wanted to run again to fight lower test scores.
"We really need to go back to the teachers and find out what what they think is wrong," he said. "They're the ones who are educating our students, and we need to really start to listen to them more to see what their needs are to help improve these test scores."
Darmstadter also said he wants to start a "two-person sign off" when it comes to disciplinary actions
"I would like to see an administrator from the parent school and an administrator from a second school within a district or somebody from the district office," he said.
As for why he feels he should be elected, Darmstadter says his experience on the board make him an ideal candidate.
"I served on the board before. I never had a problem getting back to anybody who emailed me or called me. I know that not all board members do that, but I took pride in making sure I got back to everybody who contacted me," he said. "I'm straightforward. I'm impartial. I have conservative values."
Darmstadter says he is involved in the district, including coaching sports for his three children in the district.
Dr. Michael Bellerose
Dr. Michael Bellerose is from Concord, NH. He served 28 years in the military and is a CEO of Race For Warriors- a non-profit for veterans. He served as a director of education at an air force academy and has a doctorate in Philosophy and Educational Leadership.
Bellerose says one of the biggest issues is politics influencing curriculums.
"We really need to refocus on reading, writing, arithmetic, the STEM programs, languages, and just stop adding stuff that's just minutia that is that is interfering with our kids education," he said.
Bellerose also said he wants to work with teachers to prevent burnout.
"We have an epidemic of our teachers taking time off, calling in sick or just quitting," he said. "We need to find a better way to manage our schedules in our schools, to amplify the education outcomes and also decrease burnout rates."
Bellerose also wanted to focus on slipping grades.
Bellerose has a daughter that went to IRSD schools before she went to Sussex Tech for high school.
Polls are open May 9th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Georgetown Elementary and Millsboro Middle schools. You must have a photo ID and live in District 2 to vote.