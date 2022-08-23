MILFORD, Del. - Three Milford men have been charged in an assault that took place on August 17th, according to the Milford Police Department.
According to MPD, they responded to a call about an unconscious man laying in the grass in the area of North St. and NW 2nd St. in Milford. They say when they got to the scene, they found that the victim was suffering from a medical emergency and had injuries that indicated he had been assaulted. The victim was transported to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus, says MPD, where he is stable but in critical condition.
MPD says that the case was given to the Criminal Investigations Division, who were able to confirm that the man had been assaulted by three suspects at around 6:20 p.m. on August 17th. They say the case was presented to the Department of Justice and that warrants for their arrest were issued on August 19th. According to MPD, one was taken in to custody on the 19th, while the other two were taken in to custody on the 21st.
All three men were charged with Assault of the 1st degree and Conspiracy of the 2nd Degree, with one also being charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Theft under $1500, says MPD. They say that they will all appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.
MPD says that the men are on cash bails of $27,000, $65,000, and $104,000.