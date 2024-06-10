SALISBURY, Md. - A deadly car crash on May 19 has led to charges of a man suspected of killing three people in that crash.
Maryland State Police report that at about 2:50 a.m. on May 19, there was a head-on crash on Route 13, South of St. Luke's Road. 59-year-old Jay Richard Bynum of Seaford was driving a Dodge Durango going North in the southbound lanes of Route 13 when Bynum crashed into a Subaru Imperza.
Dean Alexander Dennison, 21, and Sierra Rain Merchant, 20, in the Subaru died at the scene. The 1-year-old also in the Subaru, Grayson Dennison, was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, then to Johns Hopkins Children Hospital where he died.
A MSP helicopter took Bynum to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. Bynum is now charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter by auto, three counts of criminal negliegent manslaughter by vehicle, three counts of negligent auto homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence and driving while intoxicated.
MSP said Bynum is being held without bond and the crash is still under investigation.