OCEAN PINES, Md - A work van fire in Ocean Pines Tuesday morning grew more intense when its fuel tank ruptured. According to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, the fire caused an explosion that injured three firefighters.
One was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while two others were evaluated and released at the scene.
The Ocean Pines Fire Department received the call at approximately 11:26 AM for the fire at 16 Wood Duck Dr.
The property where the it occurred is owned by Joe and Kathy Gallagher. The home itself sustained minor heat damage. The origin and cause of the vehicle fire remains under investigation.