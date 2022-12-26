Three Generations of a Family Killed in Lewes Car Crash

LEWES, Del. - On Christmas Eve, three generations of one family were killed as they turned onto Route 9 off Minos Conaway road. Police say 35 year-old Jessica Guida, her daughter, nine year-old Jovie Wright, and Guida's father, 74 year-old Gerald Huss, were all ejected from their car and killed.
Holly Scaro, who lives off of Minos Conaway road, heard the accident happen and said it was scary for her and her family.
"I said to my husband, these people were just going down the road probably and piled in the car and the same thing could happen to us - It was terrifying. My husband and I were wrapping presents and heard it happen and we went outside and we could see the emergency vehicles and then the fight for life came and for it to happen literally so close to home is just terrifying." said Scaro.
Neighbors tell me they hope that these accidents will bring change.
Rick Nelson, who lives off of Minos Conaway Road said, "I came here in July of 2014 and I wasn't here that long and I told myself over and over again many many many times, they need to put a light there. We need a light there."
According to Delaware State Police, Jason Wilcox was the driver of the Land Rover that hit the Honda on Route 9.
Police say he ran away after the accident. He is now facing numerous charges including felonies including:
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony) – three counts
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury – four counts
- Numerous traffic charges
"He was charged with these offenses. There's no denying that he fled the scene, intentionally fled the scene of the accident. Details as to why he did may or may not come out in the coming days. It may or may not come out when this case goes to court." said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto.
This is the second deadly accident to happen on Minos Conaway road in two weeks. DeMalto says police and DelDOT understand neighbor's concerns.
"Each accident occurs for a different reason and there's different circumstances surrounding each accident. What I can tell you and let you know is that our troopers are actively working to identify which roadways kind of draw more accidents or have more accidents occurring." said DeMalto.
Police ask witnesses of either accident to contact them as neighbors hope accidents like these don't happen again.
"I mean so many deadly accidents so close together, there definitely needs to be a change." said Scaro.