DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Senate passed a historic assault-style weapons ban, strict limits on magazine capacity and legislation that will strengthen the effectiveness of background checks Thursday night.
The three bills are in the gun safety package announced by Governor John Carney and other state lawmakers earlier in June. They now head to the Governor's desk for his signature.
Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6 discontinues the sale of gun magazines capable of holding any more than 17 rounds, raise penalties for the use of illegal magazines in the commission of a crime, and create a buy-back program for large-capacity magazines currently in circulation. The bill first passed in the House earlier Thursday night.
House Bill 450 will discontinue sales of more than 60 assault-style rifles and handguns in Delaware that lawmakers say are similar to weapons used in seven of the deadliest mass shootings of the past decade.
House bill 423 strengthens background checks.
On Thursday the Senate also sent two additional gun safety bills to the House for consideration.
Senate Bill 302, also known as the Keshall “Keke” Anderson Safe Firearm Sales Act, would allow someone harmed by the gun industry’s recklessness or negligence to sue for damages and other relief, while permitting the Delaware Department of Justice to seek an injunction prohibiting that gun industry member from continuing to engage in those actions.
Senate Bill 8 would outlaw the possession, sale, and use of auto sears, “Glock switches,” and other devices that can convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns.