BISHOPVILLE, Md - A crash involving two pickup trucks and a car results in hospital treatment for two adults and a child.
According to the preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police, at approximately 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning a Toyota Tundra driven by Guatemalan Jorge Veliz was traveling on the southbound lane of U.S. 113 and attempted to turn onto Bishopville Rd. He collided with a Honda Accord and continued on before crashing into a Ford F150.
All passengers in the Accord required hospitalization. A five month old infant had to be flown to Johns Hopkins. 41 year old Ebony Morris of Millsboro and 20 year old Arianna Morris of Berlin were taken to TidalHealth.
Both Veliz and the driver of the Ford were assessed for injuries at the scene and released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.